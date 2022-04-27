Haryana Coronavirus Latest Updates: As the Covid cases are rising in Delhi and some parts of Haryana, the state government on Wednesday again made the wearing of masks compulsory in four districts. Making the announcement, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, “We have made the wearing of masks compulsory in four districts neighbouring Delhi as Covid cases rise. The state is fully prepared to fight Covid.”Also Read - If You Want to Avoid Lockdown-like Restrictions…: Uddhav Thackeray Warns All Amid Fear of COVID Fourth Wave

Earlier this month, many states had lifted the compulsory mask-wearing, but as coronavirus infections have started showing an upward trend, many states are bringing back the mask mandate. The states that have in the recent past made the wearing of masks compulsory include Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, Kerala and others. Also Read - Maharashtra to Make Masks Mandatory at Public Places Amid Rise in COVID Cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray to Meet Officials Today

We have made the wearing of masks compulsory in four districts neighbouring Delhi as Covid cases rise. We are fully prepared to fight Covid19: Haryana minister Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/7zgu7mdLsK — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

The development comes at a time when India earlier in the day recorded 2,927 fresh infections taking the total tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279. The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 AM stated.

While active cases increased by 643 in a day and comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.