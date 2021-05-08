Gurugram: Haryana has joined the list of states that will vaccinate journalists on priority. All the preparations for the vaccination will be made at media houses in all districts of the state. “All journalists in Haryana will be administered COVID-19 vaccines. Preparations for their vaccination will be made at media centres in all districts,” Haryana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoted CM Manohar Lal Khattar as saying. Also Read - Haryana to Start Doorstep Refill of Oxygen Cylinder Soon. Here's How To Register

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had yesterday decided to organize a mass COVID vaccination drive for all the media houses (Electronic Media/Digital Media/Print Media) in wake of the rising Coronavirus cases and vaccinate journalists for free. The government said it would organize the vaccination drive at their respective offices and bear the cost. Also Read: Delhi to Conduct Mass COVID Vaccination Drive For Journalists & Bear Full Cost. Check Details

Prior to that, several states like Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha and others had declared journalists as frontline warriors and decided to give them priority in their respective vaccination drive.

Furthermore, in view of the rising Coronavirus cases, Manohar Lal Khattar today directed the authorities to constitute 8,000 teams led by trainee doctors, comprising ASHA, Anganwadi and health workers, to conduct testing. He also directed them to convert government schools and AYUSH centres to isolation centres.

Haryana on Friday reported 162 COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 5,299 and another big surge of 13,867 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 5,87,682.

According to a health department daily bulletin, the latest deaths include 22 from Hisar, 21 from Panipat, 18 from Fatehabad, 17 from Gurgaon, 12 from Bhiwani, 11 from Jind and 10 each from Ambala and Karnal districts.