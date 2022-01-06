New Delhi: Haryana on Thursday imposed fresh restrictions in six more districts – Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Jhajjar – in view of rising COVID-19 cases. According to fresh guidelines issued for the six districts, all malls and shops in the area will remain open till 6 PM. All cinema halls have been ordered shut amid rise in Omicron cases in the state.Also Read - 8 Lifestyle Habits You Must Adopt in 2022

#Omicron: Six more districts of Haryana– Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak & Jhajjar — included in Group 'A', to see closure of cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, & entertainment parks Govt & private offices to function with 50% staff attendance pic.twitter.com/gRmNaAkniH — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

This comes a day after Haryana witnessed a big spike in COVID cases with infections almost doubling on Wednesday over previous day. Meanwhile, the state reported 35 fresh cases of the Omicron variant. As against 1,132 cases reported on Tuesday, a day later Haryana reported 2,176 infections on Wednesday, of which 1,178 were from worst-affected Gurugram district, according to a daily health bulletin.

