Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He added that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright.

Chautala, a JJP leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get themselves tested.

"My COVID-19 test report has returned positive. There are no symptoms of COVID-19 like fever etc, but as the report is positive, I am self-isolating," he posted a video message on Twitter.

सभी साथियों के लिए सूचना –

मेरी Covid-19 की रिपोर्ट positive आई है। मेरा स्वास्थ्य ठीक है। आग्रह है कि बीते कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए लोग अपना ध्यान रखें और डॉक्टर सलाह दें तो टेस्ट करवाएं। pic.twitter.com/whuguUR3bp — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) October 6, 2020

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, some ministers, a few legislators and MPs from the state had also contracted the infection and later recovered.

(With PTI inputs)