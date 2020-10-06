Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He added that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright. Also Read - New Laws to Make Farmers ‘Slaves of Corporates’: Rahul Gandhi's Latest Dig Against Centre
Chautala, a JJP leader, urged people who had met him during the past week to get themselves tested.
"My COVID-19 test report has returned positive. There are no symptoms of COVID-19 like fever etc, but as the report is positive, I am self-isolating," he posted a video message on Twitter.
Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, some ministers, a few legislators and MPs from the state had also contracted the infection and later recovered.
(With PTI inputs)