New Delhi: A 56-year-old doctor and the Managing Director of Amritdhara Hospital was shot dead by three unknown bike assailants in a market in Karnal, Haryana on Saturday.

Rajiv Gupta, who was a well-known doctor in the area was heading towards Chaura Bazaar in his SUV car when three masked men on a motorcycle stopped in front of the car and opened fire at him.

Three bullets were fired at Gupta of which two shots hit him. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said that eight police teams have been formed to investigate. Police have also detained several people in the case, the DGP said.

The DGP added, “Investigations are on and we have got some important leads which are being worked out. All possible angles are being looked into. We are pursuing the leads and are hopeful of success.”

Following the incident, opposition Congress slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, alleging that it had failed to ensure the safety of its citizens.

The Karnal assembly segment is represented by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and opposition parties slammed his government for the incident, claiming that the law and order have “collapsed” in the state.

“Criminals are ruling the roost in Karnal and law and order situation has collapsed,” Mr Surjewala said in a tweet.