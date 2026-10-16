Haryana domestic electricity rates: Who qualifies for the Rs 2, Rs 2.75 per-unit slabs?

The Haryana government has launched an electricity bill waiver scheme for BPL households with outstanding dues, subject to specific criteria and conditions.

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MLA Om Prakash noted that eligibility is restricted to Antyodaya Parivar Yojana families whose annual income does not exceed Rs 1 lakh in the verified BPL database. Representational image

Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in Haryana with pending electricity bills can now get relief through a newly launched power bill waiver scheme from the state’s electricity distribution corporation.

However, several conditions have been imposed for granting the waiver. MLA Om Prakash Yadav provided information regarding the power waiver. He stated that certain conditions are imposed for participation in this scheme.

Who will be eligible for the electricity bill waiver scheme?

Detailing the parameters of the scheme, MLA Om Prakash noted that eligibility is restricted to Antyodaya Parivar Yojana families whose annual income does not exceed Rs 1 lakh in the verified BPL database. Additionally, domestic consumers must maintain an average monthly consumption threshold of up to 150 units over the preceding 12 months. The scheme also encompasses cases involving payment defaults, disputed bills, and electricity theft, subject to prescribed guidelines.

Also Read | Electricity crisis deepens in India: Industries face threat of blackouts as weak monsoon creates major trouble

Payment to be made as per consumption

The electricity amnesty scheme introduces tiered tariff slabs for calculating dues: Rs 2.00 per unit for up to 50 units, Rs 2.50 per unit for 51–100 units, and Rs 2.75 per unit for 101–150 units, capped at a maximum payout of Rs 3,600. Under these terms, qualifying consumers pay only the calculated principal balance over a 12-month period, with all remaining unpaid dues waived.

If an eligible household has a faulty electricity meter, they won’t be left out. The MLA noted that monthly bills will simply be calculated using a flat rate, 40 units per month in rural areas and 50 units in urban areas.

Also Read | Got an inflated electricity bill? Complain on WhatsApp, submit meter reading, note UPPCL helpline

Centre assures Punjab of adequate supply of coal

No power or coal shortage in Punjab, promises Centre. During a meeting with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi, CM Bhagwant Mann highlighted Punjab’s supply of 180 lakh metric tonnes of rice to the national pool, emphasising that uninterrupted power is vital to safeguard India’s food security.

Issues regarding the repeated NGT (National Green Tribunal) notices concerning the Shahpur Kandi Dam were also discussed. The chief minister said that once a dam has been constructed, the state should not have to face repeated notices from environmental authorities or the National Green Tribunal (NGT).