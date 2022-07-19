New Delhi: Surendra Singh Bishnoi, a DSP rank officer in Haryana Police, was run over by a stone-laden truck in Nuh on Tuesday when he went to stop the illegal mining of stones. Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am.Also Read - Paid Price For Being Honest? Haryana Top Cop Mowed Down By Sand Mafia In Nuh, Govt Assures Action Against Culprits

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents. However, the driver sped on, running over him. The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the truck driver, an officer said. His last rites will be performed in his native village Saharanpur, district Hisar.

We registered a case of IPC sections 302 (murder), 307, 333, 186, 353 along with 379 & 188…Haryana Police is a capable Police force, our morale is up. We stand with his family in hour of grief: Haryana ADGP (law & order) Sandeep Khirwar on DSP probing illegal mining mowed down pic.twitter.com/bWOsCjzeab — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

Here are key things to know about Tauru DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi:

DSP Surendra Singh was originally from village Saharanpur police station Mandi Adampur district Hisar.

He was on the post of Veterinary and Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA) before joining the police force.

Singh was recruited in the Haryana Police in the year 1994 on the post of ASI.

Surendra Singh stayed in district Kurukshetra till the year 2014 and worked as in-charge of security branch, police station manager Ladwa, Babain and crime branch in-charge.

Later from August 2019 to June 2020, Singh was posted in Shahabad. Presently he was posted in district Nuh as Tauru DSP.

No culprit to be spared: Haryana CM Khattar

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said no culprit will be spared in the killing of DSP. He also announced Rs one crore assistance and a job to the next of the kin of the officer. “In the murder case of Tauru DSP Surendra Singh, orders have been given to take strict action. Not a single culprit will be spared,” Khattar said in a tweet in Hindi while expressing his condolences to the bereaved family.

डीएसपी श्री सुरेंद्र सिंह को शहीद का दर्जा दिया जाएगा तथा उनके परिजनों को ₹1 करोड़ की आर्थिक सहायता और परिवार के एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी दी जाएगी। — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 19, 2022

Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij said he has directed the police to take strict action and arrest all the culprits responsible for the ghastly act. Haryana police said the officer laid down his life in the course of duty and no effort shall be spared in bringing the culprits to justice.

