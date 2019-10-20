New Delhi: In a last-minute embarrassment to the BJP before the campaigning for Haryana Assembly elections ended on Saturday, popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhury, who joined the BJP recently, decided to campaign for Gopal Kanda — a Lokhit Party-backed independent candidate contesting from Sirsa. BJP has fielded Pradip Ratusaria from Sirsa.

BJP sources said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari dissuaded her from campaigning. A video of the singer seeking support for Kanda went viral on social media.

Kanda, a former minister, is an influential politician in Haryana. His name had figured in the case of suicide by a woman employee of his airlines company, reported PTI. Sapna Chaudhary claimed that she was advised by her staff that she could campaign for Kanda as he was an independent candidate.

A section of Delhi BJP leaders expressed shock and demanded that Chaudhary be punished for “anti-party activity”.

Chaudhary joined the BJP with much fanfare during the party’s nationwide membership campaign in July, in the presence of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP general secretary Ram Lal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

“When party leaders asked her about why she decided to campaign for Kanda, she claimed she was advised that she can do so as Kanda was an independent candidate,” said a Delhi BJP leader, as quoted by PTI.

However, she was asked by party leaders not to do so and immediately dissociate herself from any type of campaigning for Kanda.

She was also scheduled to participate in a roadshow in support of Kanda.

(with PTI inputs)