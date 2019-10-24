

Load More

New Delhi: Counting of votes to these Assembly constituency seats of Haryana begins at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

(For Assembly elections coverage, follow india.com)

Ellenabad constituency was another place which saw a very close fight between Abhay Kumar Chautala of INLD and PawanBeniwal of BJP. Chautala had defeated Beniwal by over 69162 votes in 2014.

Faridabad constituency had contestants such as Narender Gupta of BJP, Mahesh Chand Jain of BSP,Lakhan Kumar Singla of INC. Vipul Goel of BJP had defeated AnandKaushik of INC by over 72679 in 2014.

The Faridabad NIT constituency also saw a close contest among candidates such as HaziKaramat Ali of BSP, JagjitPannu of INLD, NagenderBhadana of BJP. In 2014, Bhadana had defeated Shiv Charan Sharma of INC by over 45740 votes.

For Fatehabad constituency, the main contestant was Prahlad Singh of INC. in 2014,BAlwan Singh of INLD had defeated Dura Ram of HJCBL by over 60539 votes.

FerozepurJhirka constituency was a crucial place which saw a close contest among Ayyub Khan if INLD, Naseem Ahmed of BJP, Mamman Khan of INC and Raghubir of BSP. In 2014, Naseem had defeated Mamman by over 40320 votes.

In Ganaur Assembly constituency, the main candidates were Kuldip Sharma of INC, Jitender Kumar of BSP, Nirmal Rani of BJP and BijenderShekhpura of INLD. In 2014, Kuldip had defeated Nirmal by 46146 votes.