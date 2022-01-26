New Delhi: The Haryana government on Wednesday extended coronavirus-related restrictions imposed in the state till February 10 to slow the spread of infection cases. According to the guidelines, all malls and markets in Haryana will remain open till 7 pm. Meanwhile, essential services including pharmacies/medical shops and supplies like milk were allowed to remain open.Also Read - Mathura Assembly Constituency: Will BJP Retain This Seat In Uttar Pradesh Polls

In the guidelines, the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said the orders passed on January 5, 10 and 13 will continue.

This comes a day after the Haryana government announced that schools for Classes 10-12 will reopen from February 10. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday tweeted, "The Haryana government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 10-12 from February 10."

Earlier, the state government had announced guidelines in the state to impose COVID-19 curbs in the worst-affected districts. The Haryana government had announced allowed gyms and spas to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

The Haryana government on January 10 had banned large gatherings of people such as rallies and protests and extended existing restrictions including the closure of cinema halls and sports complexes to eight more districts.

List of COVID guidelines in Haryana