New Delhi: Haryana government has extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till June 14. However, as the Covid situation has shown signs of improvement, the government has allowed reopening of malls, restaurants and bars with strict restrictions. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown Update: Restrictions Extended Till June 14 But Relaxations Given to Malls, Bars | Check Details

According to the new rules, shops other than standalone shops can open from 9 am to 6 pm on an odd-even basis. Shopping malls can open from 10 am to 8 pm, the order said. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown Update: Will Restrictions be Lifted Further or Will Shutdown be Extended Beyond June 7? CM Khattar Likely to Take Final Call Today

Restaurants and bars – one of the worst Covid-hit sectors of the country’s economy – can operate from 10 am to 8 am with 50 per cent capacity. Home deliveries are allowed till 10 pm, the state government said.