Haryana woman, lured with religious trip, gang-raped at Amroha farmhouse; 2 UP cops, 2 CRPF personnel arrested

The farmhouse is located near Jhulpuri village in the Hasanpur Kotwali area. Reports identify it as the DD Brothers Farmhouse, associated with MLA Umesh Sharma.

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A 23-year-old woman from Haryana has alleged that she was taken to a farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on the pretext of visiting religious places and was sexually assaulted by three men, including police and CRPF personnel. A fourth man allegedly tried to assault her as well. Police have arrested all four accused. The incident reportedly took place in the Hasanpur area of Amroha on the night of September 22. The accused include a Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector and head constable, along with a CRPF inspector and head constable.

According to Amroha Superintendent of Police Lakhan Singh Yadav, the woman, who is from Fatehabad in Haryana, was contacted by a female acquaintance on September 20. She was allegedly asked to meet CRPF personnel Mohit, who reportedly told her about visiting religious places in Amroha.

The woman met Mohit in Sonipat on September 21. The two then travelled to Meerut, where CRPF head constable Lalaram Yadav allegedly joined them.

On the evening of September 22, the two men took the woman towards Hasanpur in a car. On the way, they allegedly picked up Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector Sanjay Tomar.

The group then went to a farmhouse on the Atrasi-Hasanpur road and rented two rooms, according to the woman’s complaint. Police said another UP Police head constable, identified as Pramod, allegedly arranged food and liquor at the farmhouse.

Woman locks herself in room and calls police

The woman alleged that Mohit, Lalaram Yadav and Sanjay Tomar sexually assaulted her one after another.

She told police that Pramod later entered the room and allegedly tried to assault her. The woman managed to push him out, locked the door and looked online for a police helpline number.

She contacted police at around 6 am on September 23, following which teams from Hasanpur and Rajabpur police stations reached the farmhouse and took her to safety. All four accused were subsequently arrested.

FIR registered, police officer suspended

Police registered an FIR based on the woman’s complaint under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to abduction or enticement and gang rape. The four accused were arrested and sent to judicial custody, according to the Amroha SP.

Departmental action has also been started against Sub-Inspector Sanjay Tomar, who has been suspended. A report has been sent to senior CRPF authorities recommending disciplinary action against the two CRPF personnel.

Police are also questioning the manager of the farmhouse. According to local reports, the property is reportedly linked to an independent MLA from Uttarakhand. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the role of everyone involved.

The allegations are part of an ongoing police investigation, and the accused will have the opportunity to contest the charges in court