Chandigarh: A fire in the brake binding of Telangana Express was detected at 7.43 AM Thursday near Asoti-Ballabgarh in Haryana, ANI reported.

All passengers were said to be safe when the reports last came in.

However, up and down services on the route have been affected.

Fire tenders are still present at the spot.

More details are awaited.