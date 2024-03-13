Home

Haryana Floor Test: CM Nayab Singh Saini To Prove Majority Today With 48 MLAs | Key Points

New Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini is expected to undergo Floor Test today to prove majority with 48 MLAs. Take a look at the key points...

Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM

New Delhi: After Nitish Kumar’s resignation and oath-taking as CM amid the Bihar Political Crisis and Hemant Soren’s resignation amid the Jharkhand Political Crisis, there has been a massive Haryana Political Crisis with a rift between the ruling BJP-JJP Alliance. Following this reported rift, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from his position along with his Cabinet; a few hours later, BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the new Chief Minister of Haryana. While Nayab Saini has taken Manohar Lal Khattar’s position, he will still have to prove majority in the Haryana Assembly, with at least 46 MLAs. Today, is the day of the Haryana Floor Test for Nayab Singh Saini; take a look at the key points…

New CM Nayab Saini To Face Haryana Floor Test Today

As mentioned earlier, the new Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini will be facing a Floor Test today in the Haryana Assembly where he will be expected to prove majority with at least 46 MLAs. The floor test is most likely scheduled to take place at 11:00 AM today, On the Floor Test, CM Saini had said to the media, “We have urged the governor to convene the assembly session when we will prove our majority on the floor of the House.”

Haryana Floor Test: Here’s How Numbers Stack Up

To prove majority, Nayab Singh Saini requires at least 46 MLAs out of the 90-member assembly and he has claimed to have the support of 48. Dividing it, apart from the BJP MLAs, Saini has the support of six independent MLAs taking the toll to 47 which is one more than the majority mark. According to reports, five of JJP’s MLAs are also expected to come to BJP.

