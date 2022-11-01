Haryana Formation Day 2022: Haryana, located in the northern part of the country, was carved out of the former state of East Punjab on 1 November 1966 on a linguistic basis. Hence, Haryana Day is celebrated every year on November 1.Also Read - Winter To Set In These States From November 6, Days Would Be Colder

Haryana Foundation Day is celebrated across the state and is a public holiday in the state. The day is marked by many events and cultural programmes by government bodies, corporate entities, and social organisations.

You can use the wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your friends, family, and everyone in your circle.

HARYANA DAY WISHES 2022

Warm greetings on the occasion of Haryana Day. It was on this auspicious day that our state was formed and therefore, we must celebrate this day with high spirits.

Haryana is the land of industries as well as the land of agriculture. Let us work towards making it a better state. Happy Haryana Day.

There is so much to learn about the culture and history of Haryana and today is the day to do so. Warm wishes on Haryana Day to everyone.

We must come together and participate in the celebrations of Haryana Day. Let us enjoy the festivities and events that are organized on this significant occasion.

Let us contribute our bit to the growth and development of Haryana. Happy Haryana Foundation Day 2022!

Freedom in mind, strength in words, pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts. Let’s salute the spirit of Haryana. Happy Haryana Day 2022!

Wish you all a very Happy Haryana Day. Let us rise and shine. Happy Haryana Day 2022.

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Haryana Day.

HARYANA DAY MESSAGES, GREETINGS

Haryana means the Land of God and we certainly have Gods residing on our auspicious land. Wishing everyone on the occasion of Haryana Day.

It is our collective responsibility to contribute towards the growth and success of our state. Happy Haryana Day to everyone.

The occasion of Haryana Day reminds us of the formation of our state and also reminds us to work towards making our state a better state.

On the occasion of Haryana Day, we must learn about the challenges in our state and join hands to solve them for a better tomorrow. Happy Haryana Day.

HARYANA DAY QUOTES AND SAYINGS

Haryana has come a long way and we must always take pride in it. Wishing everyone on the occasion of Haryana Day.

Haryana is one state which can contributed in big numbers to Indian army as well as Indian athletes and we are proud of it. Happy Haryana Day.

Warm greetings on Haryana Day to everyone. It is the rustic and pure feel our state that makes it so special and unique.

The perfect way to celebrate Haryana Day would be by visiting one of the villages and enjoying the village life that makes Haryana so special even today.

HARYANA DAY WHATSAPP STATUS, FACEBOOK MESSAGES

Wishing everyone on Haryana Day. Let us make the most of this day by indulging in the local food of the state which is loaded with goodness.

On the occasion of Haryana Day, let us learn about the interesting history and culture of Haryana that is so exquisite. Warm wishes to everyone.

The best thing about people of Haryana is that they take life as it comes and that is what makes the state so amazing. Happy Haryana Day.

The occasion of Haryana Day is all about celebrating the high spirits of the people of Haryana and celebrating life with all the zeal. Warm wishes on Haryana Day.