Ghaziabad: Four sanitation workers died of suffocation after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning the underground sewer of a Faridabad hospital on Wednesday afternoon. The four workers were: Rohit, his brother Ravi, Vishal and Ravi Goldar. They were residents of Sanjay Camp in Delhi's Dakshinpuri and had come to the QRG Hospital in Sector 16, Faridabad for sewer cleaning through an agency named Santosh Allied Service.

"The four had entered the manhole without any safety equipment to clean. During this, they suffocated after inhaling poisonous gases and fell unconscious. When they cried for help, their colleagues and hospital staff reached the spot. All four were taken out and admitted to the hospital," ACP, Central, Mohinder Verma said.

"Soon after, the doctors declared all four dead. We are investigating the matter," he added.

The police have kept the bodies at the mortuary of Badshah Khan Hospital. Their families have been informed, the official said.

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT SHRUGS RESPONSIBILITY

Despite the fact that the victims were a regular at the hospital for work, the hospital management has distanced itself from the entire episode and blamed the agency through which the workers had been sent for the incident.

The ACP assured that the strictest action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident.