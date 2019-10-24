

New Delhi: Counting of votes to these Assembly constituency seats of Haryana begins at 8 AM. Early trends are expected to emerge by 10 AM.

In GarhiSamplaKiloi assembly constituency, the contest was among Bhupinder Singh Hooda of INC, SatishNandal of BJP, and Amit Kumar of SHP.

The Gharaunda Assembly constituency also saw a close contest among ManinderRana of INLd, Mehar Singh of BSP and HarvinderKalyan of BJP. In 2014, Kalyan had defeated NarednerSagwan of INLD by over 55247 votes.

Gohana Assembly constituency also was another important place of close contest among candidates such as Om Prakash of INLD, Jagbir Malik of INC, TirathRana of BJP and Dharambir of BSP. Malik in 2014 had defeated Krishan Banger of INLD by over 41393 votes.

The Guhla Assembly constituency saw a close contest among ChaudhuryDilu Ram of INC, Ravi Taranwali of BJP, Balbir Singh of BSP and Ishwar Singh of JJP. In 2014, Kulwant Ram of BJP had defeated Dilu Ram by over 36598 votes.

The main Gurgaon Assembly constituency was also a crucial place which a close contest among candidates such as Naredner Singh of BSP, BirhamParkash of INLD, and SukhbirSingla of BJP. In 2014, UmdshAggarwal of BJP had defeated Gopi Chand Gehlot of INLD by over 106106 votes.

The Hansi Assembly constituency also saw a close contest among candidates such as Om Prakash of INC, Kulbir Singh of INLD, VinodBhayana of BJP and Surinder Sharma of BSP. In 2014, RenukaBishnoi of HJCBL had defeated Umed Singh Lohan of INLD by over 46335 votes.