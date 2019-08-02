Palwal (Haryana): A member of a ‘Gau Raksha Samiti’ was shot dead allegedly by cow smugglers while he was following their vehicle in Palwal, said reports on Friday. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

Police confirmed that 35-year-old Gopal was killed. “Yes, it has been alleged in the complaint but we’re investigating, the body has been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered,” said police.

Gopal was allegedly attacked and killed while chasing a vehicle allegedly loaded with stolen cows. Some reports have said that Gopal was killed when the smugglers realised he was trying to call other members of his samiti for help.

The incident occurred on the Hodal-Nuh Highway. As per the FIR by Gopal’s brother Jalvir, Gopal was an active member of the team and “cattle smugglers held a grudge against him… On Monday evening we received the information that our younger brother has been shot.”

“I reached my residence and found that shots had been fired at his private parts and he was bleeding,” Jalvir said in the FIR.

The incident comes in the wake of the Haryana government’s amendment of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act of 2015. The amendment the empowers police personnel to stop and search a vehicle used (or intended to be used) for cow or beef transportation.

Incidents of violence involving ‘gau rakshaks’ and alleged cattle smugglers have been on the rise since the results of the general election earlier this year.

Last month, two persons were allegedly assaulted by a mob in Haryana’s Gurgaon on the suspicion of smuggling cattle. In May, two men were tied to a tree in a Madhya Pradesh village and thrashed for allegedly carrying beef in an autorickshaw.