Haryana Government Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Services Till February 5
The Haryana government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), bulk SMS services and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except voice calls in Sonipat and Jhajjar districts extended till 5 pm tomorrow.
Published Date: February 4, 2021 6:30 PM IST