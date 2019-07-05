New Delhi: In a shocking development, a government school in Bhiwani, Haryana on Thursday made it mandatory for students to perform sit-ups every day calling it “super brain yoga”.

The decision was taken as a part of the State School Education Board Pilot Project. Students of Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan School in Bhiwani will now have to do 14 sit-ups every day as decided by the teachers in the school as well as the Education Board.

The Education Board Secretary, Rajeev Kumar, told news agency ANI, “It’s super brain yoga. It’s scientifically proven that it increases brain efficiency. We’re starting this from tomorrow.”

The act which is normally considered a ritual for punishing students will now be a part of daily exercise for the school under Haryana Education Board.

As the school reopens on July 8, nearly 700 students will be divided into two groups to perform this ‘yoga’ as a part of the morning workout routine.