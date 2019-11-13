New Delhi: At a time when on one side, Maharashtra is yet to form the government, on the other side, Haryana is all set to expand its cabinet on Thursday. Both the states went to polls on the same day and the election results were announced on the same day.

As per updates, the expansion of the Haryana cabinet will happen at 11 AM with new ministers taking oath at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan. At present, the Haryana cabinet has only two members-Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of the BJP and his deputy Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Both of them took oath on October 27.

The move to expand the cabinet was decided during a meeting between Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala recently.

As per updates, previous ministers, who also won during the recently held Haryana Assembly elections, may be given ministerial berth. It is believed that seven Independent MLAs, who extended their support to the BJP- JJP government, will be given port folios.

The Haryana cabinet can have a maximum of 13 ministers including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, out of which three ministerial berths set to go to JJP, one or two may go to Independent, rest of them would be decided by the BJP.

Assembly elections for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly took place on October 21, with the ruling BJP under CM Khattar seeking a second successive term in office. However, unlike predicted by the exit polls, the BJP failed to win a majority and finished as the single-largest party with 40 seats, with the Congress second with 31 seats. The JJP, formed by Dushyant Chautala just last December, was third with 10 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)