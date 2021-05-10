Gurugram: As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the country, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday announced that the state government will provide a financial aid of Rs. 5000 each to all below the poverty line families. Speaking to news agency ANI, the minister said, “It has been decided to provide Rs 5000 to the families below the poverty line as their livelihood has stopped and they have to stay in isolation amid COVID. So they were facing a lot of difficulties.” Also Read - 34 Deaths in 18 Days: Panic Rises in AMU, VC asks ICMR to Study if COVID ‘Variant’ Responsible

Vij further stated that an epidemic alert ‘Surakshit Haryana’ has been announced in the state for one week, from May 10-May 17. “Additional regulations has been added to regulations of the last week’s lockdown and it will continue. Gathering of more than 11 people prohibited, even at weddings and funerals. No processions will be allowed,” the health minister added. Also Read - Lockdown in Maharashtra Likely to be Extended Till May 31, Final Decision Soon: State Minister

Haryana on Sunday reported 151 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 5,605, while another big surge of 13,548 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 6,15,897, according to official figures. The latest deaths include 20 from Rohtak, 17 from Hisar, 12 from Panipat, 10 each from Gurgaon and Karnal, nine from Bhiwani and eight each from Charkhi, Dadri and Palwal districts, the health department’s daily bulletin said. Also Read - YouTuber Rahul Vohra's Last Post: Treatment Acha Mil Jata To Mai Bhi Bach Jata...