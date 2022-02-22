Chandigarh: The Haryana government has provided Z-Plus category security to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Ram Rahim, is serving a 20-year jail sentence for raping two women disciples at his ashram and lift-term for murdering a journalist. He was released from Rohtak’s Sunaria jail temporarily, on a 21-day furlough.Also Read - Rape Convict Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted 21-day Furlough for First Time

The top-tier security for the rape-murder convict comes amid reports of threats to his life from pro-Khalistan activists.

People in the Z-Plus category get 10 security personnel for mobile security, and two (plus eight) for residence security. The Z-Plus level of security is provided by National Security Guard commandos.