Dress Code In Haryana Govt Hospitals: No Jeans, T-shirts, ‘Funky’ Hairdo. List Of Clothes, Items Banned Here

T-shirts, denims, skirts, funky hairstyles, makeup and long nails have been banned for staff at government-run hospitals in Haryana.

The dress code must be adhered to round-the-clock, including weekends, evenings and night shifts at government hospitals in Haryana and violations will invite disciplinary action. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: T-shirts, denims, skirts, funky hairstyles, makeup and long nails have been banned for staff at government-run hospitals in Haryana. The dress code must be adhered to round-the-clock, including weekends, evenings and night shifts, and violations will invite disciplinary action, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, adding that erring employees will be marked absent for the day.

“Funky hairstyles, heavy jewellery, accessories, makeup, long nails during working hours are unacceptable, especially in the healthcare centres,” he said.

Vij said jeans of any colour, denim skirts and denim dresses are not considered professional dresses and, therefore, will not be permitted. “Sweatshirts, sweatsuits, and shorts are not permitted. Slacks, dresses, skirts and palazzos shall not be permitted too. T-shirts, stretch T-shirts, stretch pants, fitting pants, leather pants, capris, sweatpants, tank tops, see-through dresses or tops, crop tops, off-shoulder dresses, sneakers, slippers etc will not be permitted. Similarly, footwear must be black, clean, comfortable and free from funky designs,” the minister added.

The purpose of the dress code policy, Vij said, is to maintain discipline, uniformity and equality among the staff in government healthcare centres. “A well-followed dress code policy in a hospital not only gives an employee his professional image but also presents an elegant image of an organisation among the public,” he said.

All hospital staff working in clinical roles (medics and paramedics), cleanliness and sanitation, security, transport, technical, kitchen, field and other departments should be in proper uniform during working hours, the minister said.

“Men’s hair should be no longer than collar length and should not interfere with the patient’s care,” he warned. “Unusual hairstyles and unconventional haircuts are not permitted. Nails must be clean, trimmed and well-manicured,” the minister stressed.

List of items banned

Sweatshirts

Sweatsuits

Slacks

Dresses

Skirts

Palazzos

T-shirts

Stretch pants

Fitting pants

Leather pants

Capris

Sweatpants

Tank tops

See-through dresses or tops

Crop tops

Off-shoulder dresses

Sneakers

Slippers

Funky hairstyles

Heavy jewellery

Accessories

Makeup

Long nails

Black pants with a white shirt along with a name tag shall be worn by trainees, except for the nursing cadre, he added. Vij said the dress code that the staff working in government healthcare facilities will have to adhere to is in the final stages.

“When you go to a private hospital, not a single employee is seen without a uniform, while in a government hospital, it is difficult to differentiate between a patient and an employee,” he said, adding that the dress code will improve the functioning of the hospitals in the state.

The minister added that a hospital requires some code and conduct from its employees and a dress code is an essential component which gives the organisation a “professional touch”.

