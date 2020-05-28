New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Haryana government on Thursday night issued an order to completely seal the border with Delhi. An announcement to this effect was made by state health minister Anil Vij in a tweet on Thursday. Also Read - Coronavirus: Now People Spitting in Public Places Will be Fined Rs 500 in Haryana | Read Details Here

The move was taken after the state government expressed concern over the alarming rate of increase in the coronavirus cases because of people travelling from the national capital.

The Delhi High Court had earlier this month intervenes and asked Haryana to allow those involved in essential services to travel between the state and Delhi.