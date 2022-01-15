Chandigarh: In a bid to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Haryana government has decided to not allow unvaccinated teenagers, in the age group of 15-18 years, in schools after they reopen following the break, said state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday. Schools in the state are currently shut, in view of a big surge in coronavirus cases in the past fortnight.Also Read - Haryana Imposes Restrictions Across 22 Districts Amid Covid Cases | Check Guidelines Here

The minister issued the instruction during a COVID review meeting with state officials. "During the meeting, the health minister urged all the parents of children between 15 to 18 years of age to get their wards vaccinated at the earliest, as when the schools open, those who have not been vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the school," an official statement said.

In Haryana, over 15 lakh teenageers between 15-18 years of age are eligible to get Covid vaccine. Vaccination drive for inoculation of this age group started on January 3.

With the state witnessing big surges in Covid cases, Vij said two nodal officers will be appointed for each district, out of which one officer will monitor arrangements at the government hospitals and the other in private ones. “These nodal officers will provide information about the arrangements available in the hospitals to the state government,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)