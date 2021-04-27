New Delhi: Haryana government has sought all Oxygen cylinders and refilling stations to be taken over by the state government to ensure smooth supply of Oxygen to the COVID patients, an official circular said on Monday. Earlier in the day, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the state government has directed all factory owners in the state to deposit cylinders in their possession to the government in view of a shortage of oxygen cylinders in hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “All factory owners in Haryana have been directed to deposit all cylinders they have with respective Deputy Commissioners as there is a great shortage of cylinders in Hospitals,” Vij said in a tweet. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Farmer Donates Rs 2 Lakh Saved For Daughter’s Wedding To Buy Oxygen

Earlier in the day, the Minister took to Twitter saying, “Haryana Government has placed an order for 40 lakhs Covishield vaccine and 26 lakhs for Covaxin Vaccine. The vaccine will be provided free to everybody above 18 years of age in Haryana.” Also Read - 5 COVID Patients Die in Haryana's Hisar Allegedly Due To Oxygen Shortage, Probe On

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday had informed that about 1.1 crore people above the age of 18 years will be administered COVID-19 vaccination across the state from May 1 and an amount of Rs 880 crores would be spent on the vaccine administration, which would be borne by his government. Registration for the vaccination would start on April 28.

According to Union Health Ministry, Haryana has 74,248 active cases as of 8 am on Monday. A total of 3,46,304 recoveries have been reported, while the death toll in the state has mounted to 3,767.

(With inputs from ANI)