New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protests against the farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met his party colleague and Home Minister Amit Shah and said the state government will work to make a new law to make protesters who destroy property pay up.

"We discussed the farmers' protest among other issues. We will be bringing a law for recovery of damages to public property from protesters," Khattar said.

Notably, the new law will come in the upcoming session of the legislative assembly.

Khattar has said some people are agitating just for the “sake of protest” against the Centre’s farm laws, which reflects their “vested political intent”. He, however, said the Centre will be ready for any amendement in the laws if required.

Commenting on the agitation against the farm laws, Khattar said the Centre is clearly of the view that the three laws are for the benefit of farmers and will give a boost to the agricultural sector.

The development comes as the farmers especially from Haryana and neighbouring Punjab have been protesting in Delhi border for over two months, demanding the government to withdraw the three laws that they say threaten minimum price guarantee and would open the door to corporate control of the farm sector.