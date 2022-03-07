Chandigarh: Haryana Government on Monday said free tablets will soon be given to students of Classes 10 to 12 across the state. The government has decided to purchase five lakh tablets, which will be given to the students studying in Classes 10 to 12 in the upcoming academic session, said state Education Minister Kanwar Pal. Replying to a question during the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Assembly, the Minister said a total of Rs 620 crore will be spent to buy these tablets.Also Read - Haryana Govt Changes School Timings For All Classes From Tomorrow

Pal said tablets with preloaded content along with personalized and adaptive learning software and free internet data will be provided to the students by May this year.

The scheme aims to bridge the gap in the digital education of most of the children studying in government schools, who are from economically weaker and deprived sections and who are not able to buy devices like smartphones and tablets.

The Education Minister said digital material, e-books, various types of test videos and study material related to the class-wise syllabus in government schools will be available on the tablets which will be given to these students.

(With Agency Inputs)