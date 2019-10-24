Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes has begun for Hathin, Hisar, Hodal, Tosham, Indri, Israna seats in Haryana that went to polls on October 21. Early trends project towards re-election of the BJP government, followed by the Congress in the fray for a close competition.

The key parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Indian National Lok Dal. As many 1,168 candidates are vying for 90 seats.

Nearly 1.83 crore voters exercised their right to franchise. Of the 90 seats, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under General category. The campaigning for the elections ended on October 19. The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

In the 2014 Haryana assembly elections, the BJP had bagged 47 seats of the total 90 in the Assembly polls 2014 and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state. The Congress had bagged only 15 seats.

Here’s all you need to know about Hathin, Hisar, Hodal, Tosham, Indri, Israna seats:

Hathin is a Haryana Legislative Assembly constituency segment, within the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is currently held by Kehar Singh of INLD. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he beat Harsh Kumar of BJP.

Rani Devi Rawat from INLD, Tayub Hussain from Bahujan Samaj Party, Mohammad Israil from Congress and Pravin Dagar from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Hisar: Congress candidate Om Prakash Jindal won both the 2000 and 2005 Assembly elections in Hisar by defeating independent candidate Hari Singh Saini. In 2009, Congress’ Savitri Jindal, wife of the late Om Prakash Jindal, contested and won the elections. However, in 2014, the Congress’ hold over Hisar disappeared with the emergence of the BJP in power; Dr. Kamal Gupta defeated Savitri Jindal by a margin of about 14,000 votes.

The Hodal Assembly Constituency is currently held by Udai Bhan of INC. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he beat Jagdish Nayar of INLD. Udai Bhan got 41.55 percent of the votes.

Tosham Situated at the foothills of the Aravali mountain range, Tosham has been a Congress stronghold since the 2000 elections. In 2009 and 2014, INLD lost elections to Congress’ Kiran Choudhary by considerably large margins.

Indri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Karnal district of Haryana and is part of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. In 2014, the BJP came to power in Indri as its candidate Karan Dev Kamboj won with 45,756 votes while INLD’s Usha Kashyap, the wife of ex-MLA Ashok Kashyap was the runner-up.

Israna: Israna is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Panipat district of Haryana and is part of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2014 elections, INLD candidate Krishan Lal Panwar contested as a BJP candidate while Independent candidate Balbir Singh Balmiki joined the Congress. Panwar defeated Balmiki with 1,828 votes.