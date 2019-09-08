Rohtak: Head constable in Faridabad police, Pradeep, who was on duty during a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, died on Sunday after being attacked brutally, Punjab Kesari reported.

According to the report, the deceased was beaten with a brick and a bottle made of glass.

The reason behind the death could not be ascertained.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Ahead of assembly elections in Haryana that are due in October, PM Modi today addressed a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak.

In a similar incident which took place last year, a police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur died after protesters hurled stones at him. This had happened from the venue of a public meeting addressed by PM Modi.

Constable Suresh Vats, 48, from Karimuddinpur police station was hit on the head by stones, following which he had to be rushed to a hospital. Later, he breathed his last there.