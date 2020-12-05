New Delhi: Days after getting trial dose of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine against COVID-19, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had tested positive on Saturday. The minister, 67, is currently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Ambala. He has also requested all those who had come in close contact with him to get themselves tested. Also Read - Schools in This State to Remain Closed Till March 31, But Board Exams Will be Conducted | Read Details

"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona," Vij tweeted.