Chandigarh: In a horrific incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a man and eight minors in an empty school building in Haryana. As per the latest reports, the accused also video-shot the incident and uploaded it online. The family members of the victim came to know about the incident only three weeks later after the video went viral on WhatsApp. However, the police said that a case has been filed and the accused arrested. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Rape Case Update: Child's Father Break Silence, Says 'Medical Exam Confirms Molestation'

According to police, five out of the total 9 accused are close relatives of the victim. The police further added that a complaint in this regard was filed on June 9 after the family got to know about the video of the crime. Also Read - 'Girls Should Not be Given Phones as it Leads to Rapes': UP Women's Commission Member Meena Kumari

As per updates from police, the incident happened in a village in Rewari district on May 24. On that day the girl, who is a Class 5 student, was playing outside her house when the accused kidnapped her. Also Read - Mumbai Horror: Minor Girl Raped For 8 Years After Being Injected With Aphrodisiacs, 4 Held

Police further updated that the accused allegedly took the girl to an empty school building in the village and raped her there. Another accused shot the video of the crime and two other co-accused forwarded the video to others and made it viral. Police also added that the five of the minors accused of rape are in the age group of 10 and 12.