Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, a resident of Haryana allegedly confessed to killing his five minor children in five years on the bidding of a occultist. He has been arrested, police said on Friday. The accused had sacrificed two of his children last week.

The man, living in a village in Jind district, confessed to his crime before a village panchayat, which informed the police.

Deputy Inspector General Ashvin Shenvi said accused Jumma was a daily-wager. His two daughters had gone missing on July 17. The body of one girl was recovered from the Hansi-Butana link canal near the village, while the other's was found on the village outskirts.

Jumma allegedly told the panchayat that he killed his eldest son five years ago. He also confessed to the murder of his other son and a daughter and blamed poverty for his actions.