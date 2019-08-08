New Delhi: In a chilling incident, a 15-year-old girl was gangraped and dumped by three men at Punhana in Haryana’s Nuh district. To add to her ordeal, she was gangraped again by two others who offered to help her by giving her lift in their car.

The police said that a case was registered against the five accused on Monday by the girl’s father after she narrated the incident to her parents following repeated requests from her mother. A medical examination was conducted and her statement recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC on Tuesday.

The case was transferred to women’s police station in Nuh on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place on July 30 when she was abducted from near her house by a bike-borne youth, who is said to be known to her. He took her to an isolated spot and called up two of his friends. The trio then took turns to sexually assault her. They threatened the survivor with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone and fled the spot.

The girl somehow managed to reach a nearby road where two youths in a car offered her lift. However, they took her to a private office where they too gangraped her.

Nuh SP Sangita Kalia said that that police was investigating the case and assured that the accused will be nabbed soon.

The girl’s father, however, accused the police of inaction. He said that he found his daughter near their old house, traumatized, on July 31. He further said that he approached the police the next day, but the FIR was registered only five days later.

The incident comes just days after a 12-year-old Dalit girl was gangraped in the same district in an under-construction house of a police officer for two days. The NHRC had issued a notice to the DGP asking for a detailed report in four weeks.

The opposition parties have often alleged a law and order breakdown in the state under CM Manohar Lal Khattar.