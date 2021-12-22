Chandigarh: Taking strict measures, the Haryana government on Wednesday banned unvaccinated people from using public places. This has been done to encourage people to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus infection. Issuing a fresh order, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed at public places after January 1. As per the order, the unvaccinated people will not be able to use marriage hall, hotel, bank, any mall, any government office and bus services from 1 January 2022.Also Read - Your Salary Wont Be Credited Without Vaccine Certificate: Punjab To Govt Employees Amid Omicron Threat

In the meantime, the Gurugram health department on Tuesday claimed to have achieved 100 per cent coverage of both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, thereby, becoming the first district in Haryana to do so. Also Read - 29 School Students Test Covid Positive In West Bengal's Nadia District, Under Quarantine Now

Those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed at public places after January 1- marriage hall, hotel, bank, any mall, any government office, bus: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Vaccine drive: In a statement, civil surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav said the district has also become the first in the national capital region (NCR) to have achieved this status.

Congratulating the entire team of the health department, Yadav said 100 per cent vaccination is just a milestone in a district like Gurugram, where the floating population is a major factor.

According to the data released by the health department, 128 per cent of the population in the district have been given the first dose and 100 per cent have been given the second dose.

To reach 100 per cent population, 40,441 sessions were conducted. At the same time, over 2.56 lakh people were vaccinated by visiting more than 6 lakh houses in the district under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign.

Corona cases: With 43 fresh cases, Haryana’s COVID-19 tally went up to 7,72,271, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 10,062 with one more fatality on Tuesday. According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, the death was reported from Sirsa district. Among the districts, Gurugram, Panchkula and Faridabad reported 23, eight and six cases respectively.

The number of active cases of the infection stands at 234 in the state, while the number of recoveries is 7,61,952. The recovery rate is 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.