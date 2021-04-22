Chandigarh: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Haryana government on Thursday announced fresh measures to contain the spread of the virus in the state. Making the announcement, Haryana Minister Anil Vij said that all shops in the state will remain closed from 6 PM onwards from Friday and all non-essential gatherings will be banned. However, if anybody holds any function within the prescribed limit will have to seek permission from the concerned SDM, he said. Also Read - Maharashtra Fights Coronavirus: Fresh Lockdown-like Restrictions Come Into Effect From Tonight

“All shops will remain closed from 6 PM onward in Haryana from Tomorrow, all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within the prescribed limit will have to seek permission from the concerned SDM,” Anil Vij said in a tweet. Also Read - Haryana: 1,710 Doses of Covishield & Covaxin Stolen From Jind Hospital, District Left With No Vaccines

All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from Tomorrow, all non essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM. Also Read - Karnataka: After Imposing Curbs, BS Yediyurappa Urges Ministers to Take More Strict Measures to Contain COVID Pandemic — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) April 22, 2021

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had made it clear that Haryana will not go under complete lockdown. He, however, added that the state health department was on high alert and adequate health infrastructure was available to treat Covid-19 patients in state’s hospitals.

Khattar also stressed that there was no shortage of oxygen or any other drugs required to treat Covid-19 patients. Divulging statistics of Covid-19 critically ill patients in Haryana, Khattar revealed that as on date there were 131 patients on ventilators while 721 patients were on oxygen.

The development comes at a time when Haryana on Wednesday recorded the biggest daily jump of 9,623 coronavirus cases and 45 fatalities pushing the state’s infection tally to 3,81,247 and the death toll to 3,528.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (2,988), Faridabad (1,339), Sonipat (960), Karnal (548), Hisar (664) and Panipat (548). The latest deaths include five each from Faridabad, Sonipat, Hisar, Panchkula and Jind, and four each from Gurgaon, Karnal and Bhiwani.

Anil Vij had earlier said that Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat together account for nearly half of the total active cases in the state.