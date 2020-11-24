New Delhi: A case of abetment to suicide has been filed against Panipat SP Manisha Choudhary and two other police officers including a sub-inspector of Haryana in connection with the death of former municipal councillor and BJP leader Harish Sharma. Also Read - Does Haryana Need Lockdown? Read Deputy CM's Latest Statement

According to police reports, a complaint was filed by former Panipat councillor Harish Sharma’s daughter. A three-member committee headed by Addl DGP Sandeep Khirwar was formed on the directions of state Home Minister Anil Vij to probe the incident. Also Read - COVID-19: Gurugram Police To Attend Weddings, Issue Fines To Those Not Wearing Masks

“We have registered an FIR on the complaint given by the daughter of the deceased former councillor, in which she alleged that two officers of the Panipat police, along with the SP, were harassing her father,” Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava said. Also Read - Half The Academic Year Gone But Many States in Dilemma Over Reopening Schools | Check Status Here

An FIR has been registered under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment to suicide) as well as under Section 34 of the IPC (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at the Model Town police station of Panipat.

What happened to Harish Sharma?

The 52-year-old ex-municipal councillor had jumped into a canal on Thursday after being allegedly harassed by police in connection with a case, his family reported. His body was brought out from the canal on Sunday.

His family later said that Sharma was upset after a police case was registered against him, his councillor daughter and eight others for some violations in selling firecrackers on Diwali night and allegedly misbehaving with cops.

His relatives and local residents had placed the body on the NH-44 and had refused to cremate him until a case was lodged against the SP and the two other police officials.

On Monday, a large number of people attended the cremation Sharma in Panipat. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda met the bereaved family and offered his condolences. Hooda said that appropriate action should be taken against whoever is found guilty.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the state, said the death of Harish Sharma is an example of where the state is headed to. He demanded from the state government to give a government job to the next of kin of the former councillor.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had hit out at the Haryana government over the incident, saying Sharma was “forced to take the extreme step due to the alleged harassment by the state authorities”.