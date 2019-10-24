Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes has begun for Jagadhri, Jhajjar, Jind, Julana, Kaithal, Uchana Kalan in Haryana, and the early trends are likely to emerge by 10 AM.

The voter turnout showed a plunge this time as Haryana scored 65 per cent, down from 76.54 per cent in the previous election.

The election in Haryana is witnessing a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal and the Jannayak Janata Party for the 90 seats in the state Assembly. Shiromani Akali Dal is contesting on three seats.

Of the 90 seats, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under General category.

The BJP is expecting to make a return in the state with more than 70 seats with Manohar Lal Khattar at the forefront. Various polls show an easy victory for the BJP.

The campaigning for the elections ended on October 19. The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Here’s all you need to know about Jagadhri, Jhajjar, Jind, Julana, Kaithal, Uchana Kalan seats:

Jagadhri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Yamunanagar district of Haryana and is part of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.It is currently held by Kanwar Pal In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he beat Akram Khan of BSP and got 44.79 percent of the votes. Elections in Jagadhari have hardly seen any female candidates.

Jhajjar Assembly Constituency is currently held by Geeta Bhukkal of Congress. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, she beat Sadhu Ram of INLD. Geeta Bhukkal got 48.26 percent of the votes. A total of 9 candidates are contesting in the 2019 elections.

Jind is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Jind district of Haryana and is part of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. It is currently held by BJP’s Krishan Middha who won with a considerable margin. Recently, by-elections were held in Jind in 2019 after the untimely death of INLD’s Hari Chand Middha in August 2018. A total of 13 candidates are contesting in the 2019 elections.

Julana is currently held by Parminder Singh Dhull of INLD. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he beat Dharmender Singh Dhull of Congress . Parminder Singh Dhull got 44 percent of the votes. A total of 15 candidates are battling it out in the 2019 elections.

Kaithal is currently held by Randeep Singh Surjewala of INC. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he got 43.2 percent of the votes and beat Kailash Bhagat of INLD. Randeep Singh Surjewala. A total of 18 candidates are contesting in the election.

Uchana Kalan Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala is contesting from the seat and will take on BJP’s Prem Lata. The seat is currently held by Prem Lata who defeated had Chautala in the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, when he was a sittig MP from INLD. A total of 15 candidates are contesting in the 2019 elections.