Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019: The counting of votes for Kalanaur, Tohana, Kalanwali, Kalayat, Kalka, Karnal in Haryana that went to polls on October 21 will begin at 8 AM today.

The assembly election in Haryana is the first after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP to power at the Centre for a second term in May 2019.

Out of the 90 seats in the Assembly, 17 are reserved for the SCs. No seat is reserved for the STs. There are 1,82,98,714 voters in Haryana this time.

In the 2014 Haryana assembly elections, the BJP had bagged 47 seats of the total 90 in the Assembly polls 2014 and Manohar Lal Khattar became the saffron party’s first-ever Chief Minister in the state.

The BJP is expecting to make a return in the state with more than 70 seats with Manohar Lal Khattar at the forefront. Various polls show an easy victory for the BJP.

The term of the present 90-member Haryana assembly finishes on November 2.

Here’s all you need to know about Kalanaur, Tohana, Kalanwali, Kalayat, Kalka, Karnal:

Kalanaur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Rohtak district of Haryana and is part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Shakuntla of INC won the 2009 state assembly elections and is the present MLA. She defeated Naga Ram of INLD with a huge margin.

A total of 13 candidates are in the fray for 2019 elections.

Tohana is an Assembly seat in Fatehabad district of Haryana and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. It is currently held by Subhash Barala of BJP. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he beat Nishan Singh of INLD. A total of 20 candidates are contesting in the 2019 elections.

In the 2014 elections in Kalanwali, SAD candidate Balkaur Singh defeated Congress candidate Shishpal Keharwala by winning about 13,000 votes more. Sardar Karnal Singh Odha from Bahujan Samaj Party, Shishpal Keharwala from Congress and Balkaur Singh from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 elections.

A city in Kaithal, Kalayat assembly constituency is a part of Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency. It is currently held by Bhai Jai Parkash , an independent candidate. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he beat Ram Pal Majra of INLD. Bhai Jai Parkash got 33.44 percent of the votes. A total of 15 candidates are contesting in the 2019 elections.

Kalka is currently held by Latika Sharma of BJP. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, she beat Pardeep Chaudhary of INLD. Satinder Singh from INLD, Advocate Ashwani Nagra from Bahujan Samaj Party, Pradeep Chaudhary from Congress and Latika Sharma from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency.

Karnal seat is currently held by outgoing Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar of BJP. In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, he beat Independent candidate Jai Parkash Gupta and got 58.78 percent of the votes. Khattar is seeking a second seat from this seat.

The Congress has fielded Trilochan Singh, former Chairperson of the Haryana Minority Commission, against Khattar. Karnal has one of the highest incomes per capita in Haryana and is ranked 24 out of over 4,000 cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2019.