New Delhi: All eyes are set on Janata Janshakti Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala as he is expected to meet his legislators on Friday to decide which party to support in order to form the next government in Haryana.

Notably, 31-year-old Chautala emerged as the ‘kingmaker’ after Haryana Assembly election verdict threw up a split mandate with the ruling BJP bagging 40 and the Congress winning 31 of the 90 seats at stake.

While Chautala has remained non-committal on if his party would support the BJP or the Congress, both the national parties are confident of getting support from JJP to form the next government in the state, TV reports claimed. .

Some other reports stated that he (Chautala) met Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah yesterday and discussed the future course of action.

Apart from this, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is also expected to hold a meeting with BJP Working President JP Nadda and party’s Haryana In-charge Anil Jain today. Later in the day, he may meet Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to stake claim to form the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in its second consecutive term.

Meanwhile, BJP is also in touch with Independent legislators — two of them are Lokhit Party (HLP) chief Gopal Kanda, who won from Sirsa, and the Congress rebel Ranjit Singh, youngest son of Jat leader late Chaudhary Devi Lal, who won from the Rania seat as an Independent candidate.

Besides, Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda is also expected to meet party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.

