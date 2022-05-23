New Delhi: Haryana State Election Commissioner on Monday announced the schedule for the state local body polls. Addressing a press conference, State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said that polling for 46 local bodies in Haryana will be held on June 19 and the counting of votes will take place, 3 days later i.e. on June 22.Also Read - 5 Dead, 7 Injured In Road Mishap On Delhi-Jaipur Highway as Speeding Cruiser Rams Into Parked Truck

Haryana Local Body Election 2022 | Full Schedule

Municipal elections will be held on June 19

The counting of votes will take place on June 22

Notice will be issued for election on May 24

If there is a need for a re-poll, it will be done on June 21

Election symbols will also be given on June 7

The process of nomination will continue from May 30 to June 4

With the announcement of poll schedule, the Election Commission's model code of conduct comes into effect.

The schedule comes days after the Punjab and Haryana high court disposed off pleas against municipal corporation polls in Haryana, paving way for elections to civic bodies as per the old reservation policy.