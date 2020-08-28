New Delhi: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has decided to shut shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services on Monday and Tuesday. The government, however, asserted that there is no bar on the opening of shops and shopping malls on weekends i.e, Saturday and Sunday. Also Read - Coronavirus Update: Are You Obese? Your Risk of Hospitalisation Owing to COVID-19 is High, Here is Why
This comes barely a week after the Haryana re-imposed weekend lockdown restrictions, directing all shops and offices to remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays.