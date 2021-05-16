Chandigarh: The Haryana government has extended lockdown across the state to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases. The total shutdown in Haryana has been extended from May 17 till May 24, 2021. Strict restrictions will be imposed in the state, said Haryana Minister Anil Vij. Also Read - Lockdown Extension | How to Apply For E-Pass in Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi And Maharashtra. Step-by-Step Guide Here

"Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert," Anil Vij tweeted.