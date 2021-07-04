Gurugram: The Haryana government on Sunday issued a fresh order to extend the coronavirus lockdown for another week with certain relaxations that will continue as permitted vide earlier orders. An order issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, stated that the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana has now been extended till July 5 (5 am onwards) to July 12 (till 5 am) in the state. Also Read - Sports Bulletin: From Euro 2020 to India's Tour of Sri Lanka, What Happened in Sporting World on 4th July - All You Need to Know

