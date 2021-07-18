Gurugram: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown clamped in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus by another week while allowing more relaxations. According to the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan in the exercise of powers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week, that is from July 19 (5 am onwards) to July 26 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana. The state government has termed the covid-induced lockdown as “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)”. The order issued by the state further states that the night curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am on all days of the week in the state.Also Read - Training Session For Doctors, Paramedical Staff: How Karnataka Preparing To Address COVID 3rd Wave
- Restaurants and bars are allowed to open from 10 am to 11 pm with 50% of the seating capacity following COVID protocols from July 19.
- Home delivery from hotels, restaurants, and fast-food joints are permitted till 11 pm.
- All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm.
- Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.
- Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at one time with the condition that they follow necessary social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.
- Clubhouses/ restaurants/bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 % seating capacity from 10 am to 11 pm with adherence to proper COVID-19 appropriate safety norms. Members/visitors will be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in staggered manners so as to avoid overcrowding.
- Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm with 50 per cent capacity with adequate safety measures.
- The Vice Chancellor, National Law University, Delhi is allowed to hold the Common Law Admission test(CLAT) 2021 on July 23 in the state.
- Gatherings in weddings, funerals, cremations are allowed upto 100 persons with strict observance of social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms. Weddings can take place at places other than home and courts.
- In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed up to 200 persons.
- Cinema halls (in malls and stand alone) are allowed to open with maximum 50 % seating capacity.
- Spas are allowed to open on from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 % capacity.
- Swimming pools are allowed to open only for such athletes/swimmers who are competing/practicing for a competitive event.
- University/Colleges are allowed to open for research scholars, laboratory practicals, remedial and doubt classes by adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour.
- Open training centers in Haryana state established under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission are also allowed to open.
- Coaching institutions, libraries and training institutions are also allowed to open with strict adherence to COVID norms.
- Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are also allowed to open for doubt classes, practical classes.
- Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance subject to strict observance of social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioral norms.
- All production units, establishments, industries are permitted to function with strict COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
- Sports complexes, stadiums are permitted to open for sports activities including for outdoor sports activities except for contact sports (spectators will not be allowed).