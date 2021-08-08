Chandigarh: The Haryana government has extended COVID-19 restrictions under ‘Surakshit Haryana’ campaign till August 23 with some relaxations. Restaurants, bars, gyms and spas are allowed to open with 50% seating capacity.Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: Restrictions Extended Till Aug 9, Malls To Remain Open Till 10 PM | Full List of Guidelines Here

All kinds of shops and malls are allowed to open with social distancing norms. Swimming pools can also open with proper COVID norms, an official order read. Also Read - Haryana Extends Covid Lockdown by Another Week With Further Relaxations. Check Details Here