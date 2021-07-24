Haryana Lockdown News: Haryana government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till 5 AM on August 2, while announcing a few relaxations. According to the order by Haryana State Disaster Management Authority, a night curfew shall be imposed from 11 PM to 5 AM on all days of the week in the state. Meanwhile, easing a few lockdown restrictions, the Haryana government has allowed restaurants and bars, gyms, clubhouses and golf courses to open with 50% of the seating capacity.Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Cinema Halls To Open At 50% Capacity, Buses To Run With 100% Capacity From July 26 | Full List of Guidelines Here

Restaurants in malls have been allowed to function from 10 AM to 11 PM, while standalone restaurants can function from 8 AM to 11 PM. At the same time, bars in hotels and malls are allowed to open from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with 50% of the seating capacity.

Although the positivity rate of covid infections in Haryana has significantly reduced, the lockdown extension is a preventive measure.

Haryana Lockdown Extended: What’s Allowed, What’s Not Allowed