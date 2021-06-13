Gurugram: Haryana government has extended the ongoing coronavirus-infused lockdown till June 21, while announcing a few relaxations to the restrictions effective Monday. As part of its new order, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana has allowed shops to be open from 9 AM to 8 PM, while malls have been permitted to be open from 10 AM to 8 PM. Also Read - Breaking News Updates: Telangana Extends Restrictions For 10 More Days From June 10

In a major relaxation, Haryana government also allowed restaurants and bars to be open from 10 AM to 10 PM with 50 per cent seating capacity. On the other hand, gyms will remain open from 6 AM to 8 PM with 50 per cent capacity. Also Read - Haryana Extends Lockdown: What's Allowed, What's Not. Complete Details

On Sunday, Haryana reported 43 Covid-related deaths taking the cumulative fatality toll to 8,992 while 339 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,65,861. According to the health department’s daily bulletin, the latest deaths include six each from Hisar and Panipat and five from Sirsa. The total active cases were 4,661, while the cumulative positivity rate was 8.05 percent, the bulletin said. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown Update: Restrictions Extended Till June 14 But Relaxations Given to Malls, Bars | Check Details