Gurugram: As anticipated, the Haryana government on Saturday imposed fresh lockdown-like curbs, prohibiting shopping malls, complexes to run beyond 5 pm amid rising Omicron cases in various parts of the state. All cinema halls in Gurugram and Faridabad have been told to shut, while sports and swimming complexes are also closed.

Further restrictions have been put in place in Haryana's major cities –Gurugram, Panchkula, Ambala — to control the Covid-19 case surge. A night curfew and restrictions on gatherings have already been imposed in the state starting Saturday.

The decision to impose new curbs has been taken in the wake of Haryana reporting the biggest single-day jump of 26 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus that pushed its tally of such infections to 63, according to a health department bulletin. On Thursday, the state had reported 23 Omicron cases. Of the total 63 cases, 23 are active while the rest have been discharged, the bulletin stated. Officials said the majority of Omicron cases are being reported from districts that fall under the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, the state continued to register a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 428 more people testing positive for the viral disease, according to the bulletin. Of the fresh cases, 280 were reported from Gurugram alone. The NCR district is the state’s worst-affected. Faridabad and Panchkula reported 26 and 23 new cases, respectively. The total COVID-19 case count in Haryana now stands at 7,73,788, the bulletin stated.